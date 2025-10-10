Keith Urban Talks About 'Miserable' & 'Lonely' Tour Life Amid Nicole Kidman Split!

Being a touring musician isn’t all it’s cracked up to be!

Keith Urban‘s set to let fans in on his personal life in an upcoming new reality series called The Road, in which musicians compete as his opening acts. DailyMail.com got an exclusive look at the first episode, which will premiere on CBS and Paramount Plus on October 19. In the ep, Keith opens about how his life is so “miserable” when he’s on the road! Uh-oh!

The Fighter vocalist got candid about the unique challenges of being a touring musician. Referencing his now-estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, and their kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, he said of performing:

“It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it.”

Despite how fun and exciting touring might seem from the outside, the 57-year-old — who is currently on his High and Alive World Tour — broke it down in brutal detail:

“When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick — and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do.”

Oof.

When you put it like that, it doesn’t sound so appealing! It doesn’t help that his wife is constantly traveling for work making films and TV shows. They’re both away ALL the time, essentially living separate lives. And even if Nicole wasn’t as busy, someone has to be home to care for their teenagers. We can see why Keith might get lonely! Did all this time apart weigh on the marriage? Or is this loneliness what led him to find someone new?

Keith’s reportedly linked to a younger woman in the music business, and all eyes are on his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh. They’re often performing together. Whether or not she’s the new girl in his life, maybe he’s moved on from Nicole because he was looking for someone who could keep him company while traveling? Hmm…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]