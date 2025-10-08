Nicole Kidman Hinted At Keith Urban Divorce Weeks Ago -- In SOUL-CRUSHING Interview Moment!

Got A Tip?

Nicole Kidman was dropping hints about her split from Keith Urban long before we ever got word of it!

On Wednesday, her new cover story with Vogue dropped. The interview was conducted in London way back in August, according to journalist Wendell Steavenson, who “guessed” during the chat that the longtime couple may have gone their separate ways but “didn’t want to pry.” Wow!

What made him think so? Nicole was dropping hints! The writer acknowledged:

“When I asked about how she felt now, in her 50s, I had expected to hear a nice trite response about the sagacity of age. Instead Kidman was wry, rueful, unsure of herself.”

What did she say to the question? It’s honestly kinda sad! She replied:

“How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

Oof. Damn. That hurts.

In retrospect, it also sure sounds like a reference to her divorce! The 58-year-old’s been through a split in the past, such as her messy separation from Tom Cruise. They finalized their divorce in 2001. We’re sure she never imagined she’d be doing this all over again…

The exes have reportedly been living apart since the summer. The Babygirl star finally filed for divorce in late September, shortly after news of the split broke. Keith is rumored to have already moved on with a younger woman, but no one knows who. There’s been speculation about his guitarist but it’s pretty thin so far.

It’s all been so heartbreaking to see for longtime fans of Nicole. For the Oscar winner to bounce back after Tom Cruise and find a hot guy who seemed totally devoted to her? And have that rug pulled out from under her after so many years??

Perhaps continuing to hint at the breakup, Nicole told the journalist she leans on her pals in Nashville — including divorced Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon — for support, calling them “ride-or-die friendships.” She’s also detached herself from online negativity, sharing this advice:

“Literally walk away from it. Because it will fell you. It will destroy you.”

Sounds like she’s got a strong support system and the right mindset to get through this latest setback!

 

Oct 08, 2025 12:00pm PDT

