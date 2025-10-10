Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Lived 'Separate Lives For Years' -- Then He Didn't Want To Hide His 'Real Romances', So SHE Betrayed Him: REPORT

Last week we read one of the most salacious stories about the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce. Someone claimed he couldn’t have cheated with his guitarist or anyone else because the marriage was more… relaxed than all that.

They claimed the couple had settled into a laissez-faire thing where they looked the other way as they had entanglements with other lovers… But they also claimed Nicole thought they still ultimately would remain married and the phase would pass.

Well, a new source is spilling what they’ve heard about the couple, and it’s a little more cynical! DeuxMoi revealed on her Deux U podcast Thursday that an insider told her:

“It’s been known in film community and in country music community that they’ve lived amicable separate lives for years, with both parties taking the approach of, ‘keep it quiet’ and ‘what happens on film sets or music scene stays on film sets or music scene.’ Mutually consenting arrangement is not cheating.”

Damn! Another insider claiming they had an open marriage?! Well… kind of. This one isn’t saying they were together all that time, when they say “separate lives” they mean it! But it got to be a bit too frustrating:

“Why should either one remain married to the other and have to be secret about their real romances just to keep pretending about what had become a public relations marriage?”

Damn! The source claims Keith was tired of the “mutually consenting arrangement” and wanted to be an actual single man again!

“Urban wanted to end the pretense, and Kidman didn’t. But not for the fairy tale reasons.”

Not surprising on his part, that’s about what we’ve all thought — and fits the speculation around Nashville about him having a relationship with a younger woman. Sounds like he wants to go public!

Video: Keith’s Guitarist Sings About Trying To ‘Fight These Feelings’ In New Song

But they’re saying Nicole didn’t want to stay together because she thought this was true love, and they’d weather the storm. Because she wanted to keep things the way they were?? Damn, they’re making her out to be pragmatic at best… something of an ice queen at worst!

Well, don’t worry, they don’t hold you in suspense — it gets worse!

They say Nicole wasn’t blindsided or betrayed by this breakup at all, just upset about it. They claim “it was Kidman who blindsided Urban with announcements on a Monday/Tuesday for peak visibility”:

“The original plan was for them to release a diplomatic joint statement late on a Friday, announcing they were divorcing, but Kidman came with an early sneak.”

Whoa! If that’s true, it’s brutal!

For those who don’t know, if you want news to get the least coverage, you drop it on a Friday afternoon. Most outlets have a full staff Monday-Friday but a skeleton crew on weekends. And on Friday night? Maybe no one! So you release bad news on Friday afternoons and good news on Monday mornings. PR 101. If Nicole filed for divorce early and let someone know… that’s a cold move.

Do YOU buy all this, Perezcious readers? Is it just more spin to try to turn the narrative against Nicole? Let us know your best guesses in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]