Nicole Kidman Details Overcoming Feeling 'Broken' Amid Keith Urban Split -- And Seemingly References Tom Cruise Divorce!

Nicole Kidman is getting through heartbreak with the help of her past experiences.

As we previously reported, the 58-year-old actress filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. Nicole reportedly never saw the breakup coming — and likely didn’t expect her ex-hubby to move on so fast. The country music star is said to be dating a younger woman in the music industry, but her identity is unknown at this time. There were rumors he got with guitarist Maggie Baugh, but it’s an iffy theory so far.

It’s all devastating for Nicole. However, this is not her first rodeo. The Big Little Lies star had a pretty messy divorce with Tom Cruise in 2001. And it sounds like she is using the lessons she learned from her past breakup to help her during her current one.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Thursday, Nicole shared that her favorite part about growing older is now knowing how to handle whatever difficulties come her way because she’s already been through it before:

“The best part is the experiences that you’ve accumulated. You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”

We know Nicole will heal in her own time! But she needs to put in the hard work first! The Practical Magic lead went on to say she also knows she needs to feel all the pain, not just push it aside:

“You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly—and it can take an enormous amount of time—it does pass.”

What great advice from Nicole. What’s also getting through this difficult period is her kids — Sunday Rose Urban, Faith Margaret Urban, Bella Cruise, and Connor Cruise. She expressed:

“My children [give me the] purpose of being their protector and their guide, promising them that I’m here and that, no matter what, there’s always a safe place to grow up in.”

It also helps to have friends in the same boat, too, like her divorced co-star, Reese Witherspoon! A great support system makes all the difference!

