There's A VERY Important Reason Kelly Clarkson Stands Up To Body Shamers!

Kelly Clarkson has never had time for body shamers, and she never will!

The Since U Been Gone songstress got candid about standing up to online critics of her aesthetic (read: deplorable, self-loathing bullies) with Serena Williams on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Voice coach started the conversation by praising the tennis legend for always being “body positive,” explaining:

“I’ve always had to stand strong for myself with my body image in the public eye, and I love that you’ve always done that. You are so body positive.”

The 39-year-old athlete responded by commending Kelly for standing up to body shamers over the years herself. She shared:

“I love that you’ve always done that. It’s so cool. One time, I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!’ I loved you for it.”

K.Clark asked if Serena was talking about “the British chick,” referring to a 2015 incident where UK media personality Katie Hopkins rudely questioned if Clarkson ate “all of her backing singers.” The Grammy winner later told Heat magazine:

“She doesn’t know me. I’m awesome! It doesn’t bother me.”

During her interview with Williams, Clarkson recalled thinking:

“I was like, ‘Look, I ain’t got time for you over the pond.’ I got enough people hating on me over here!”

Ugh. So sad, but so true.

Kelly went on to reveal the reason why she’s so ready to pop off on her body shamers, explaining that it has less to do with her and more to do with the millions of other women and young girls observing and absorbing these nasty comments.

She explained:

“What makes me mad about it, [is] not how it’s said to me — it’s rude and obviously, nobody likes to hear it — but it’s because other women and other little girls are looking out there and they’re bigger than me and they’re going, ‘If they think she’s this way, then what does the world think of me?’ The domino effect of that is so detrimental for people’s psyche and especially nowadays with young women on social media… It’s just so hard, so that’s what makes me mad and I feel like I have to keep talking about it every once in a while and stand up.”

AH-Mazing! We stan a hero!

The superstar admitted that she sometimes tries to address body shamers in a comedic way, but other times “you just gotta shut it down.” We couldn’t agree more!

