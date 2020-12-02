Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her 'Horrible' Divorce: 'This Isn't Happiness'

As her divorce gets more complicated — and messy — Kelly Clarkson is opening up more and more about it.

We guess it was inevitable for the chatty chat show host, who has been pretty consistently candid about most aspects of her life since long before she was a daytime TV queen.

But this particular conversation was a unique opportunity for the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show as gurl got to have a heart-to-heart (to-heart) with Alicia Keys and Untamed author Glennon Doyle about her breakup. Doyle went through a very public divorce herself before finding love with soccer star Abby Wambach, all of which she writes about in the hit book.

Related: Kelly Gets Full Custody — But May Owe A HUGE Amount In Spousal Support??

The previously unaired conversation — which got really personal for Kelly — was finally released in its entirety on Tuesday, and it gave us a lot of insight into how the Since U Been Gone singer arrived at the big decision to leave the father of her children. The 38-year-old broached the subject quite casually, saying:

“Glennon, you write about the fallout from your divorce — I’m obviously going through one right now. It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids… I think, as women especially, we’re trained to take it all on and deal with it and you’re fine. But it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Kelly shares two kids with estranged hubby Brandon Blackstock, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander. She’s also stepmom to his two children from a previous marriage.

Glennon agreed the hardest part of divorce is “always the kids” but reassured Kelly she made the right choice with some real common sense.

The best-selling author explained:

“We’re trained to believe to avoid at all costs a broken family.”

She said she stayed in her first marriage for such a long time before realizing:

“‘Oh my God, I’m staying in this marriage for [my daughter], but would I want this marriage for her?'”

She continued:

“I didn’t leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother.”

That really meant a lot to Clarkson, who clearly had a hard time finally pulling the trigger on her own split. She said:

“That’s what I needed to see to make a step in my own life.”

While she didn’t say what exactly was going wrong with her marriage, she did open up about the moment of clarity when she realized:

“This isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better. That line so hit home for me: I don’t want this for everyone in this scenario right now.”

So sad. But it sounds like she’s doing the right thing, as hard as it is. Ch-ch-check out the full conversation (below) for more!

[Image via Kelly Clarkson/Instagram/YouTube.]