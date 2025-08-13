Kelly Clarkson Fans Going WILD After Learning Late Ex Was Dating Her Assistant! The Theories Alone...

Kelly Clarkson just lost her ex-husband… and in the wake of his passing, her fans are saying they’re getting more insight into their relationship than they ever wanted. We’re speaking of course about the shocking reveal in his obituary that he had moved on… with her assistant!

The tribute said he’d devoted himself to a cowboy way of life with “his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones.” The obit did not, we should note, mention Kelly at all.

So… who is Brittney Marie Jones?? That was the question. And the answer has led to even more questions. Some really, really harsh ones.

See, it turns out Brittney wasn’t just Brandon’s partner “in business” — she worked directly with Kelly first! She was her assistant! Fans quickly spotted in Brittney’s LinkedIn that she worked for the singer as a production assistant from 2016 to 2018. Then in December of 2018, she continued as an “assistant” managing the “day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson.” But at the same time she also became an executive management assistant for Brandon. Remember, Brandon was Kelly’s manager, so… It was all kept in the family.

Brittney and Brandon just worked closer and closer together after that. In June 2020, she transitioned into an executive assistant role for V Bar B Cattle Co., Brandon’s Montana ranch. June 2020 — the same month Kelly filed for divorce. Yeah.

The fact Brittney was very much a part of Kelly and Brandon’s day-to-day life for four whole years before the breakup has fans reeling. Because if this was any other day, not in the wake of the man’s death from skin cancer… Some assumptions would be made!

Though actually… plenty of Kelly’s fans aren’t letting it go just because he so recently passed. Over in the pop culture chat subreddit her stans have speculated and jumped to the conclusion he must have started something with Brittney before the breakup. Even if he got together with the woman after the divorce filing, you’d certainly have to wonder if Kelly wondered about it. We mean, she was his executive management assistant. That means she was working with him all the time, right? And that obit wording? His “partner in life and business”? Intertwining them like that makes it feel like they happened simultaneously, doesn’t it?

Her fans sure think so! Here are some of the comments from the speculation:

“Probably made the cheating easier if the woman was planning her schedule. I’m just assuming he cheated btw.” “Rumors at the time of their divorce were that the assistant was f**king him and Kelly was confiding in her the whole time about their marriage not knowing the assistant was f**king her husband” “Oh she got done DIRTY dirty” “I don’t like to ever speak ill of the dead, but he seems like he was never a loyal husband. Kelly never put any of his business out there. And I’m assuming her ex-assistant played a part in the end of their marriage. He didn’t deserve Kelly at all.” “Some people wait a lifetime for husband that sucks.” “It’s very sad that his children have to lose their dad so early in life. But damn, that guy has treated Kelly badly. Kelly deserves the absolute best and i hope she and her kids are okay.” “Someday they’ll learn exactly how their dad treated their mom. Poor things…”

Again, we don’t know that’s what was going on, and the commenters don’t either. But they believe it. And many noted how Kelly never once mentioned her ex was now dating her assistant. She certainly could have. It’s a fact which, even on its own, without implying overlap, would have led a lot of folks to this conclusion. All Kelly had to do was mention her name in an interview and let the internet do the rest.

Instead, Kelly kept his private life completely private, even before he was battling serious illness. All to protect her kids from getting a negative idea of him, her fans assume:

“My respect for Kelly, while never in doubt, is suddenly at an all time high. Wow.” “Damn Kelly…the fact that we’ve heard none of this before this moment. Kelly is a strong woman!” “Stronger than me for SURE. My man cheated with my assistant?? The tri-state area is about to know about it.” “My respect level for Kelly Clarkson is through the roof. I know she had a rough childhood with her parents and it looks like she has prioritized her children by not dragging their father even though no one would blame her for doing so.” “Kelly is a good person. She’d still be a good person if she had ripped him to shreds over this. But she’s a good person.” “She was right – what doesn’t kill you clearly makes you stronger… because I could never stay silent about that omg.”

Was Kelly being a saint to keep her former assistant’s name out of it? Maybe.

We can tell you this — whoever wrote that obit was not shy at all about getting her name out there. And some of the commenters have a theory behind that, too! After reading the description of Brandon as “a man’s man” and the part about his partner being “beautiful”? They think Brittney wrote the whole thing!

“Someone made sure they mentioned she is beautiful, which is an odd choice” “I’m guessing her assistant wrote the obit lol” “Why would her looks need to be included in the obit? She definitely wrote it herself lol” “I thought the same! What an odd description to include in an obituary” “It’s like a high schooler signing a yearbook. I’ve (unfortunately) been involved in writing many obituaries. They have a very clear format and cadence. This ain’t it.” “It’s like an ad. It’s very very weird.”

And we thought that was one divorce that was never going to get messier. But that obit seems to have really opened a can of worms here.

