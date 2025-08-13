Brandon Blackstock's Girlfriend At Time Of Death Has Extremely Close Ties To Kelly Clarkson! Details!

We are learning more about the woman Brandon Blackstock was dating at the time of his death.

Nearly a week after the 48-year-old talent manager died from a private battle with melanoma, his obituary revealed he didn’t pass away all alone. It turns out Brandon had a girlfriend after his divorce from Kelly Clarkson — a woman named Brittney Marie Jones. She was considered not only a “loving partner in life” but in business as well. According to the obituary, the pair built companies and created Headwaters Livestock Auction, as well as The Valley View Rodeo, in Montana.

But before then, Brittney worked for someone very close to Brandon… His ex-wife! Yep, it turns out Kelly was her boss first! Brittney’s LinkedIn stated she worked for the singer as a production assistant from 2016 to 2018. In December of 2018, she became an executive management assistant for Brandon but continued as an “assistant” managing the “day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson.”

Brittney later transitioned into an executive assistant role for V Bar B Cattle Co., a ranch in Montana owned by Brandon. That notably happened in June 2020 — the same month Kelly filed for divorce. Hmm. It is unknown when Brandon and Brittney began dating. Hopefully, nothing happened until after the breakup with the American Idol alum.

Brandon and Brittney seemed pretty serious, though. Her father, Larry, even called the television producer his “daughter’s soulmate” and said he “considered him my son” in a since-deleted tribute on Facebook last Friday, adding:

“My sincere condolences to Brittney Jones and family. We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!”

This connection is certainly wild…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/WENN/Avalon]