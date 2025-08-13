Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Death

Country music legend Reba McEntire is revealing her grief.

The iconic singer and sitcom star is breaking her silence about the heartbreaking and untimely death of Brandon Blackstock, who was her stepson in addition to being a father to four children of his own and the high-profile ex-husband of American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.

As we’ve been reporting, Brandon passed away last week at just 48 years old after a private and challenging three-year battle with cancer. And those who knew him best are now continuing to share their monumental grief at his passing — Reba included.

See, Reba is the mother of adult son Shelby Blackstock, whom she shares with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, also the father of Brandon. So, Shelby and Brandon were brothers.

Late last week, Shelby took to Instagram to deliver an extremely poignant tribute to his late brother. As you’ll recall from when he posted it, Shelby said this, in part, about his deep sadness over Brandon’s passing:

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family–funny, bright, and full of life–and he will be deeply missed. He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence. … We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

Well, Reba just popped up in the comments section beneath that very sad post. Appearing in response to Shelby’s touching words, the Fancy singer wrote:

“Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much.”

Ugh.

ICYMI, you can re-visit Shelby’s post from last week (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shelby Blackstock (@shelbyblackstock)

On Tuesday, Reba also shared a tribute of her own on her IG feed. While posting several photos of her and her “oldest son,” she expressed:

“Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba McEntire (@reba)

Such a loving message. It’s obvious just how many lives Brandon touched on this earth — and how badly he’s missed by all of them.

We continue to send our love and condolences to the entire Blackstock extended family, as well as Brandon’s friends and other loved ones during this unimaginable time.

