Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Overcharged Her MILLIONS As Manager -- And Has To Pay It Back!

Kelly Clarkson just keeps on winning.

The singer is on the winning side of a new California labor commission ruling which found her ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock overcharged while repping her for professional gigs! Overcharged A LOT. Now he has to pay her back — to the tune of more than $2.6 million!!!

According to TMZ, which obtained legal docs on Thursday, Brandon took way too much money from his then-wife while booking her for gigs and inking various contracts. That includes her time on The Voice, as well as bookings and brand deals with firms like Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and even when Kelly hosted the Billboard Music Awards!

As the outlet notes, outside of few exceptions, only agents — and not managers — can secure contracts for stars. But Brandon apparently collected a lot of fees from Kelly’s work! Those shady cuts include a whopping $1.98 million turned over to Blackstock for Clarkson’s role on The Voice. And some were also kind of disappointing. TMZ reports Brandon got just $93.30 for helping her land the BBMA hosting gig. Womp womp!

Still, seven-figure deals, smaller ones, it’s all coming back to Kelly now! Per the labor commission’s ruling, Brandon must fork over exactly $2,641,374. That’s a HUGE chunk of change!! To be fair, the labor experts did find in Brandon’s favor on one point: Kelly wanted to claw back money he picked up for helping to secure her eponymous daytime talk show. The labor commission wasn’t feeling Clarkson’s request on that, though, and Brandon gets to keep that check. And that’s probably a big one! The outlet reports Blackstock will appeal the ruling on the rest of it.

Remember, following their 2020 divorce — which was finalized in March of 2022 — Kelly paid Brandon out big-time to the tune of a $1.3 million lump sum, monthly $150,000 spousal support payments, and monthly $45,000 child support payments. The spousal support ends in January, though. And now Brandon’s on the hook for a HUGE bill right back to her!!

