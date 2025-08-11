Kelly Clarkson 'Devastated' For Her Kids After Ex's Death -- Because Of How She Grew Up With Her Father

Kelly Clarkson is worried for her kids following the death of her ex-husband. It’s something especially painful for her… given her own childhood.

The American Idol alum has been really candid about having grown up with an estranged relationship to her father, Stephen Michael Clarkson. She’s opened up about it many times over the years, and of course her hit song Piece By Piece tells the story of not only her relationship with her dad, but with her late ex Brandon Blackstock, too. And with both the tough relationship with her father and the loss of Brandon — she’s completely “devastated” for her little ones.

A source told PageSix on Monday:

“Kelly’s biggest fear during the divorce was that her kids would grow up feeling distant from their father. She always wanted to spare them that. She’s devastated for them.”

Aww…

Kelly shares two children with her ex husband — River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9. We previously reported how the Since U Been Gone songstress felt guilt over her children not understanding her messy divorce, as well as questioning why they didn’t have a grandpa. Just heartbreaking.

Now, though, she’s going through a whole new type of grief. The insider continued:

“Even though things were not good with her and Brandon for a while before they split — and then they got positively nuclear during the divorce proceedings — absolutely none of that ever changed Kelly’s bottom line: her kids deserved to grow up having a wonderful relationship with their dad.”

So sad. Every good parent wants their children to have it better than they did…

Related: Brandon Blackstock’s Official Cause Of Death Confirmed

The Stronger singer had this strong belief since the very beginning, too, per the source:

“Kelly has had a very strained relationship with her own father her entire life. They are essentially estranged, and when she and Brandon first got together he had stressed to her how important it was that his relationship with his kids remained strong. Their bond wasn’t going to end just because that marriage did.”

The pop star also found some comfort in her divorce after seeing how Brandon treated his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. Even though things got super messy between the adults, the kids were always the priority:

“For all their issues once they split — and it was really really toxic and bad— Kelly really did learn from what she saw from Brandon in their first days together: He never badmouthed his first wife around his kids, and he never let that divorce get in the way of their bond. So Kelly knew she would do the same thing. She wasn’t going to be the reason why her kids weren’t close with their dad.”

As far as River and Remy? The insider said their dad’s death “will change them forever, and it’s a tragedy that has just wrecked [Kelly]”:

“Brandon didn’t turn out to be the best husband for her or the best person to try to separate from easily or amicably, but he was always a very good dad who adored his kids. She will grieve that particular loss forever.”

Gut-wrenching. Our heart continues to be with Brandon’s loved ones, especially his children.

R.I.P.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/Apega/WENN.com]