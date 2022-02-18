Kelly Clarkson Files To Legally Change Her Name To... Kelly Brianne??

Kelly Clarkson might not be a household name for long, because she’s looking to legally change her moniker!! What??

According to multiple reports, the singer has filed to request a legal name change because she has a strong “desire” to go by Kelly Brianne, which would be her first and middle name. In a court document submitted on Monday and obtained by Us Weekly, the 39-year-old stated:

“My new name more fully reflects who I am.”

Wow!! We seriously did not see that coming! While she may be in the middle of a contentious divorce with her ex Brandon Blackstock, it’s not like she’s trying to get rid of his last name. Though the document was submitted on Valentine’s Day, which would have made a big statement if she was. LOLz!

While Clarkson — or should we say, Brianne — has yet to reveal more about why she’s decided to switch things up, it’s worth mentioning that the songwriter had a pretty strained relationship with her dad, Stephen Michael Clarkson. When the American Idol winner was a kid, her parents split and so did the family. Kelly stayed with her mom, Jeanne Taylor, while her siblings went with various family members. She never really kept in touch with her father. In 2017, the pop star told Scandinavian talk show Skavlan:

“I think, even if it’s not your father, whoever it is in your life, if someone presents such a cancerous environment and then just keeps hurting you, even if they are doing it inadvertently and they just don’t know better, you should just not have that person in your life. And it’s okay, it’s not a hateful situation. You go your own way.”

While Stephen died in 2018, this could be Kelly’s way of still trying to branch out and rid herself of that connection. But that’s all speculation for now.

A hearing has been set for March 28 to review the petition. It’s unclear at this time if Kelly plans to ditch “Clarkson” altogether or keep it as her stage name considering that’s what she’s known as around the world. She even has a talk show called The Kelly Clarkson Show! Would she really want to change everything?! That seems like an expensive hassle!!

As mentioned, this is just the latest legal matter The Voice judge has been consumed by lately. She and Blackstock have been battling it out in court ever since first filing for divorce in June 2020. After nearly seven years of marriage and welcoming two kids, River, 7, and Remington, 5, things have taken a nasty turn as they attempt to split their assets. Despite all the drama, a source told Entertainment Tonight in September:

“Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon.”

That’s never been more clear! A name change as big as this is a good way to move on! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

