Kelly Clarkson Won’t Even ‘Entertain The Idea’ Of A Divorce Settlement With Ex Brandon Blackstock – She’s Ready To Fight!

Nothing is getting in the way of Kelly Clarkson settling her divorce with Brandon Blackstock on her own terms!

On Wednesday, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the 39-year-old singer is putting in all of her energy and efforts into getting ready for the couple to battle it out in court at this time. They shared:

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial. When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with [attorney] Laura Wasser.”

Clarkson was declared legally single back in September 2021 after filing for divorce the previous year due to “irreconcilable differences.” The pair shared 7-year-old daughter River and 5-year-old son Remington. And as part of their divorce proceedings, the American Idol alum was ordered to pay Blackstock $200,000 in spousal and child support. The previous ruling broke down to $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support. Damn!

While Clarkson was granted primary custody of their little ones in November, The Voice judge apparently isn’t ready to settle the financial parts of their divorce without a fight – and she is prepared for it to get nastier. The insider explained:

“She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.”

Most recently, the two have been fighting over their ranch in Montana — which Clarkson initially planned to sell after their breakup. However, Blackstock threw a wrench in that idea! The talent manager claimed he needed the property for his business as he planned on retiring from the entertainment industry and becoming a full-time rancher. In August 2021, a judge ruled that Blackstock could stay at the ranch as long as he took on the monthly costs of maintaining the place. But if he fell behind on the payments, Clarkson would then be allowed to sell.

Although the Miss Independent hitmaker was later awarded sole ownership, she lost her bid to have Reba McEntire’s stepson evicted from the residence. Another confidant told Us Weekly at the time:

“He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”

Eventually, Clarkson chose to hand over 5.12 percent of the Montana property – coming in at around $908,800 out of the $17,750,000 value – to Blackstock. The duo head to trial over the rest of the ranch next month.

