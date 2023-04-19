Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter River Is Being Bullied For Her Dyslexia

This touching moment from Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show will no doubt have everyone tearing up!

During The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer got emotional while chatting with guest Henry Winkler about the challenges she and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s 8-year-old daughter River Rose Blackstock has faced due to her dyslexia. Kelly began the vulnerable convo by praising the 77-year-old actor, who is also dyslexic, for writing several children’s books over the years:

“You’re such a successful writer. Which is such a great story. But it was interesting because I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she’s dyslexic. And you have told me that you’re dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you’ve written like 40 books and you’re dyslexic.”

She then revealed her daughter was “getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids.”

Ugh, that is so awful! No one should ever be made fun of for having a learning disability. Kelly noted she “didn’t know how common” dyslexia was, while Henry said that 1 in 5 children are diagnosed. He added:

“She’s in the tribe!”

Kelly went on to share that after River’s school did a presentation on dyslexia, she started to feel more “empowered” — especially once learning how the Barry star and other celebrities have been open about it in the past, recalling:

“Her school actually did a whole thing on dyslexia, and they pointed out, Captain America, Anthony Mackie, is dyslexic. Shazam, Zachary Levi, is dyslexic. You’re dyslexic, they were showing all your pictures, and everything that y’all have done, and just the success of that, and it really empowered her that y’all are so open about it.”

Looking directly into the camera, Henry then told the host’s daughter:

“River! How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are.”

Yes! Well said!

That sweet message overwhelmed Kelly with emotion to the point that she began to tear up. While dabbing her eyes with a tissue, the momma of two replied:

“We’re fine. It’s fine. My makeup artist is going to kill me. That’s so nice.”

Awww. You can check out the conversation with Henry (below):

What a special and powerful moment between Henry and Kelly. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

