Meghan Markle Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts In Raw Interview With Prince Harry: ‘Haven’t Really Scraped The Surface’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Meghan Markle is opening up about her mental health.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Jane Pauley on Sunday, she and Prince Harry spoke about their new program The Parents’ Network, which aims to help grieving parents who have lost children as the result of social media use and online bullying… Something very personal to Meghan, herself.

Back in 2021, the Suits alum unforgettably sat down with Oprah Winfrey where she revealed her personal battle with suicidal thoughts after she and Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex admitted she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” And while speaking alongside Harry in their first joint interview since, the 43-year-old recognized there’s a “through line” between what she experienced and the work she and Harry are doing today:

“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it. And you know, I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience. But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Wow, she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” on her experience?? How chilling…

She continued:

“So, if me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good, so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.”

So difficult. But so brave!

In the world of social media we live in today, it can be an uphill battle for parents to manage their children’s mental health. During the interview, Harry noted:

“At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”

And so that’s where The Parents’ Network — launched through their Archewell Foundation — comes in. According to a press release, it aims to provide “crucial support to parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media, from facing near-fatal harm, managing ongoing mental health difficulties, or experiencing the tragic loss of a child.”

Meghan, who shares Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with Harry, added:

“Our kids are young; they’re 3 and 5. They’re amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them. And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

You can watch more from their candid interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org

