Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Speaks Out About 'Bullying' Amid Disgusting Attacks On Her Gender

Imane Khelif is hitting back at all the transphobic hate she’s been getting!

If you haven’t been following, the Algerian boxer has been at the center of one of the Olympics worst scandals, in which people like J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have been attacking her for being trans — even though she’s not! Like, at all!

Here’s the deal. On Thursday, she won a match against Italian boxer Angela Carini, who bowed out after just 46 seconds. Carini claimed she suffered such a hard punch she didn’t want to go any further, suggesting she was in more “pain” than she’d been when training with men. Well, everyone who has been anti-trans, especially in sports, latched on to Angela’s comments and started criticizing Imane’s win.

See, Imane was disqualified from the 2023 boxing world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test from the International Boxing Association — despite having competed for years without problems. And btw, failing this test doesn’t mean she’s a trans woman! She just has high levels of testosterone and supposedly XY chromosomes, according to reports. (Again, this is all from the IBA, who refuse to release the results of their tests.)

But we’re talking about a woman who was born female who has been living as a female, who has a female passport, who is in no way intersex or anything — apart from supposedly failing that test and having high testosterone. Again, it’s something a lot of women have. Even the XY chromosomes don’t mean she’s secretly a man, that’s also something which can happen with women — because real life isn’t a 7th grade biology class. However, the anti-LGBT crowd are jumping on her because she looks masculine, so they’ve made up their minds despite facts. And they won’t let her forget it. They’re even attacking other women who look particularly strong. It’s so gross. Read up on all the drama HERE.

As Imane’s Olympic journey continues, she finally opened up about this controversy in a candid interview with SNTV (a sports video partner of the Associated Press). On Sunday, the 25-year-old said, via translation:

“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects.”

Remarking on the very harmful effects of bullying, she continued:

“It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”

She went on to discuss the challenges this scandal has caused both to her and her family while she competes in the biggest event of her career, adding:

“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply. They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”

That would be an AMAZING way to get back at all her haters!

The boxer also sent her thanks to the International Olympic Committee and its president Thomas Bach for standing by her and cutting ties with the International Boxing Association, which was behind her previous disqualification. Per the outlet, Imane declined to specify whether she had undergone tests other than doping tests, noting that she didn’t want to talk about it. But she did express:

“I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth.”

And while she’s obviously aware of the discourse surrounding her, she is avoiding it as much as possible:

“Honestly, I don’t follow social media. There is a mental health team that doesn’t let us follow social media, especially in the Olympic Games, whether me or other athletes. I’m here to compete and get a good result.”

Good strategy! Who would be able to concentrate with the horrible things people say on Twitter clogging your brain??

Here’s hoping she stays focused on the sport and comes out on top! Her next match will be on Tuesday as she competes in the semifinals. Addressing her emotional quarterfinals win in Saturday’s game, she shared:

“I couldn’t control my nerves. Because after the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy and at the same time, I was greatly affected, because honestly, it wasn’t an easy thing to go through at all. It was something that harms human dignity.”

Oof.

So awful that she has to deal with this! See her full reaction to the controversy (below):

Reactions? Tell us (below).

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN/MEGA & AP/SNTV/YouTube]