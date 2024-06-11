Gabby Petito Begs Boyfriend Brian Laundrie To Stop Bullying Her In Newly-Released Letters

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An eerie new look into Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship has been revealed.

Last week, the FBI released more than 350 documents pertaining to the infamous murder case. Included in the release were several weapons, drawings, and handwritten letters — one of which was penned by Gabby herself! And it gives a frightening look into her and Brian’s dynamic even before they embarked on their road trip…

In the letter, obtained by The Post, Gabby wrote:

“Brian, you know how much I love you, so, (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying, and stop calling me names because we’re a team and I’m here with you. I’m always going to have your back.”

It’s not clear what made Brian cry at the time, but Gabby begging him to “stop calling me names” doesn’t sound like how any loving boyfriend would treat their girlfriend. It sounds like they were trying to work through some serious problems, potentially even some emotional abuse and bullying. Obviously we know there was at least one big red flag domestic dispute shortly before her disappearance. Cops in Moab, Utah unfortunately didn’t take it seriously enough to stop them from continuing their van life journey. And the rest is history.

Related: YouTube Star Ben Potter Dead At 40 After ‘Unfortunate Accident’ — Details

Elsewhere in the letter, the late YouTube star did hint at a more specific issue. She addressed a “dumb piece of paper” that seemingly created a major rift between the two:

“Sorry I got upset over a dumb piece of paper but I just wanted to do that with you, you know really this is all your fault ’cause you’re into all this cool stuff I was sheltered from. So just try to understand yes I can be a child sometimes I know but it’s cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much, like so much it hurts.”

What could she have been talking about… Is it possible that she wanted to MARRY Brian, and he didn’t feel the same way?? And the “dumb piece of paper” was a marriage certificate?! We may never know what she was referring to…

Gabby added in her letter:

“So you in pain is killing me I’m not trying to be negative but I’m frustrated there’s not more I can do.”

“Killing me.” Oof. She went on to inform him that once she returned from New York, she’d help him work on the van — the same one in which they eventually embarked on their fateful road trip. She concluded:

“I hope you understand when I’m upset it’s cause you make me love you too much. Now … stop crying! And come home and say you love me with a big hug.”

Reading all of this is so eerie knowing what was to come… The document release also included a journal entry of Brian’s allegedly penned in October 2018. It reads:

“My real options are to run off entirely on my own — buy a piece of land, or kill myself. Under the mattress I’m on, there is a loaded .357 magnum revolver. A pull of the trigger and all my problems will be over.”

Sounds like he was contemplating suicide years before the murder! Whoa!

However, the investigator handling the case questioned if the date marked was truly when the note was written:

“Based on my knowledge about this investigation, to include my knowledge of deceptive actions Laundrie has taken in the past several weeks, I have reason to question the accuracy of the date listed above this journal entry.”

After Gabby was killed in August 2021, Brian reportedly called his parents 20 times informing them he’d be needing a lawyer. He then went missing and was eventually found dead in an apparent suicide in October of the same year.

What do you make of all this new info? Let us know in the comments down below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via Gabby Petito/Instagram]