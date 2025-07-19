How Pete Davidson Is Feeling About Becoming A Dad So Soon Into Elsie Hewitt Relationship!

Is Pete Davidson nervous about having a baby with Elsie Hewitt when they haven’t been together for long? A new source is sharing insight on what is going through the father-to-be’s head on the matter right now!

We’re so In case you missed it, she announced they are expecting their first child together. The news came as a shock to fans! Their relationship is not even a year old yet! They moved fast! So, how are they feeling about everything? While the couple was not planning to become parents so soon, they are happy about the news! Yes, even Pete! A source told Us Weekly on Friday:

“Pete and Elsie definitely weren’t planning on starting a family but are over the moon about it. They are so excited. Pete and Elsie have a really playful relationship, and things are going really well.”

Related: How Ariana Grande Reacted To Learning Ex Pete Davidson Is Having A Baby!

The insider added that although Pete and Elsie have been dating for a “short amount of time,” they have been “inseparable” from the start of their relationship. And the pregnancy has only brought them closer! The source said:

“This has brought them even closer. It’s a healthy relationship for Pete.”

We love that! For his part, having a kid is Pete’s dream. He’s been very open about that fact. The Saturday Night Live alum wasn’t ready a couple of years ago to be a dad, but he is now. The insider explained:

“Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect. He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now.”

A big reason for that, according to the source, is that Pete has grown and “matured a lot.” They added:

“He’s had a great year so far with two movies coming out soon, another in production, and a return to stand-up.”

The comedian has a jam-packed schedule, between work and now prepping for a baby! The pair is gearing up for their little one’s arrival already, with the source saying:

“He and Elsie live together now and are starting to get things ready, which has been very exciting for them to do together.”

We’re so excited about this next chapter for Pete and Elsie! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Elsie Hewitt/Instagram, Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]