Kelly Clarkson's Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Ex Brandon Blackstock Is FINISHED -- Details!

The long and contentious legal battle between Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock is OVER!

According to Rolling Stone, which was first to report the news, and People, which later confirmed it when they pulled the court docs, the American Idol alum and her ex-husband both filed requests to dismiss their legal proceedings this week with the Superior Court of Los Angeles. As you may recall, Kelly had been at odds with Brandon and his company Starstruck Entertainment over the alleged mishandling of commissions pulled by the management firm from Kelly’s entertainment industry paydays.

Court docs indicate that Kelly officially requested the case be dismissed on Tuesday. Then, Brandon and the Starstruck folks turned around on Wednesday and filed their own dismissal request. They clearly got all settled up away from court, because a source needed just three words to explain to People where it all stands now:

“Everything is settled.”

And just like that… it’s over! Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, FYI. It’s possible that Kelly walked away with some cash, though, because as you’ll recall, she argued in her initial legal complaint that she was owed more than $2.6 million.

That demand came after a labor commissioner working on behalf of the state of California determined that Brandon and Starstruck had overstepped their bounds as Kelly’s management company by taking a bigger share of her payments than what was legally allowed. Basically, that labor commissioner ruled that Brandon and Starstruck had violated California’s Talent Agencies Act, which orders managers NOT to procure employment for creative professionals they represent unless they are acting in conjunction with a licensed talent agency. That ruling gave Kelly quite a bit of leverage in her lawsuit, and now here we are — all settled up!

FWIW, these two would have had to go to court in late August to argue on the matter in a bench trial set in front of a judge. But that won’t be happening now. It’s all over! Now, the only thing Kelly still has to do involving her ex-husband is co-parent their kids: daughter River, 9, and son Remy, 8. Obvi, that’s the most important part of all this, so we wish the exes well in co-parenting. But legally speaking, Kelly is free and clear of her ex! Probably a pretty good moment in an otherwise tough week for her, TBH!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]