Kelly Osbourne Describes The Moment She Relapsed -- And Then Did 'Embarrassing S**t'

Kelly Osbourne is getting very candid about her recent relapse.

The television personality opened up this week during the latest episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast Armchair Expert, of which she was a guest. And from the sound of her comments, the 36-year-old is certainly being so truthful and open.

Of course, we’ve already reported on how Kelly initially copped to the relapse — which she did in an Instagram post last month. But it was on Shepard’s popular podcast this week that the Fashion Police alum really opened up about some more of the details, as well as the fallout after the fact.

Speaking with Shepard — who recently relapsed himself, BTW — Kelly described how the difficult coronavirus pandemic-related lockdowns played a role in her slip-up (below):

“I was Miss Program. I loved it [Alcoholics Anonymous], it was everything to me. It helped me grow up, it helped me figure out who I am. Then, when quarantine happened and the world changed, I started to change too. I started doing online meetings and I didn’t like them. I got nothing out if it, they made me angry and resentful.”

Wow!

We can certainly commiserate with how different all the online video chats and virtual sessions can be for anything — let alone something as serious as AA.

But even then, Ozzy Osbourne‘s famous daughter thought she’d made it through the toughest part of the pandemic’s lockdowns last year. It was more recently, early in 2021, when things were going “incredible” for her that Kelly actually slipped up.

She explained:

“I’m the girl that when things go incredible and everything is where you think it should be and you suddenly find yourself in what you think happiness is, I went, ‘Oh, I’m normal now, I’m happy, I don’t need any of this f**king s**t anymore. And then I sat by a pool by myself, I saw this girl drinking a glass of champagne and thought, I’ll have one of them. And I just had one and it was fine and I had a great time.”

Uh-oh!

We have a feeling we know where this is going.

Kelly continued:

“Then a couple weeks went by and thought, ‘I did it then, I can do it again.’ Two weeks later, done. F**king done. Did not last long, did embarrassing s**t, blacked out. It wasn’t fun. In my mind I was still in control. But it wasn’t until I found myself that last weekend covered in ranch dressing by my friend’s pool sunburnt looking like a piece of s**t where I went maybe I don’t have this under control.”

OMG! So scary…

By that point, Osbourne knew she needed help, and she asked for it.

She explained to Shepard that she straight-up said, “OK, I’m done,” called up her sponsor, signed up for therapy, and started back on the long road to a sober life.

Good for her!

We hate to hear about relapses, of course, but we’re massively impressed by Kelly’s truthful candor, bravery, and strength to fight for a better life and a better future for herself.

Rooting for her!!!

