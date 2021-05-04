Kelly Osbourne Reveals She & Sister Aimée Don’t Speak Anymore

The Osbourne family has always seemed close — at least, the ones in the public eye.

Aimée Osbourne, the oldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has kept her life much more private. Despite opting out of the family’s MTV reality show, she still maintained close ties to her parents and siblings. But over the years, her relationship with sis Kelly Osbourne deteriorated to the point that they no longer have one, according to the former Fashion Police personality.

The divide between the sisters allegedly dates back to 2014, when they briefly owned homes next to each other in West Hollywood before both put their properties up for sale in less than a year, per DailyMail.com. During her Monday appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Kelly addressed the current status of their estrangement. She admitted:

“We don’t talk… We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

In 2020, 37-year-old Aimée explained why she opted out of starring in her famous fam’s series, a decision which led her to move out when she was just a teenager. She told New York radio Q1043:

“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and … I always really valued my privacy within that family. … And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.”

The musician also discussed her choice in a 2015 interview with The Independent. She revealed that she was outvoted four to one about bringing cameras in to their home, and reflected:

“Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

At the time, she added of siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne:

“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No.”

It’s sad to know this estrangement has continued for so many years, but we hope both women have found peace with the current state of their relationship.

