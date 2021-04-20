Kelly Osbourne Reveals Relapse After Almost 4 Years Of Sobriety: ‘Not Proud Of It’

Admitting the hard truth…

Kelly Osbourne opened up to her fans on Instagram Monday, sharing that after nearly four years of sobriety, she has recently relapsed. The details were kept private for now, though the new podcaster — who will host the upcoming series The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show — did tease the full story would be shared later this week on a different podcast.

In her stories, the Fashion Police alum revealed:

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery. I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

While this was no doubt a challenging thing to share with the world, Sharon Osbourne’s daughter kept the message hopeful, adding:

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”

Whoa… How brave to admit something so personal to followers! Sobriety truly is an everyday battle, and hopefully the 36-year-old’s willingness to talk about the highs and lows of her journey inspires others struggling on their own path!

This isn’t the first time the TV personality has dished about her sobriety either. In fact, after many stays in rehab following her decision to get sober in 2017, the author penned a memoir detailing her experiences with addiction called There Is No F**king Secret. But after an unannounced relapse the next year, the model got very vulnerable on the ‘gram, explaining how her brother Jack helped pull her out of a really “dark time” and support her through a year of sobriety! Incredible!

Then, in May 2019, the reality star dished about why she was so determined to get sober in the first place, saying on British talk show Lorraine:

“I am (in a great place). I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life. I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me.”

We’re wishing Kelly the best as she works her way through this bump in the road. Recovery truly is a journey!

