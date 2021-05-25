Kelly Osbourne DENIES Plastic Surgery Rumors After Major Transformation: 'I Do Not Lie'

Kelly Osbourne may have a new look, but she’s claiming it’s all natural!

The former reality TV star took to her Instagram Monday to slam rumors that she underwent plastic surgery for what fans deemed an updated look! Appearing in a hair and makeup chair with her purple locks in two buns, she explained:

“I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am. And I’ve not had plastic surgery.”

She then pointed to various areas of her face where she’s had small treatments — which did not include going under the knife for:

“I have never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment.”

LOLz. We suppose it is a compliment!

While Kelly didn’t call out a specific hater or comment directly, she’s likely referring to an outpouring of criticism seen in her social media feed over recent weeks. Clearly done with the chatter, The Osbournes alum captioned the post:

“Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?”

The assumptions have been building since last month when she showed off her “New hair!! New outlook!!” online. The purple hairdo has quickly become a hit, but it hasn’t stopped followers from suspecting there have been changes in her facial features. Let’s not forget Kelly unveiled a major transformation amid her weight loss journey.

In August 2020, the MTV celeb told the Hollywood Raw podcast she underwent gastric sleeve bypass surgery two years prior in order to maintain a healthier lifestyle and lose 85 pounds! The 36-year-old admitted at the time:

“I had surgery; I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t.”

With a response like that, we don’t see why she’d hide the fact she had plastic surgery! The podcaster is clearly very confident in the decisions she makes… even when they are incredibly hard to admit, like revealing she recently relapsed after four years of sobriety.

Watch Kelly confront the backlash (below)!

You can also hear her chat more about weight loss surgery here:

