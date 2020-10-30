Kelly Osbourne Rejected 7 Guys In One Day -- Ones Who Called Her 'Too Fat' Before 85-Lb Weight Loss!

They say living well is the best revenge, and Kelly Osbourne is definitely doing that — but this is the cherry on top!

Kelly appeared on The Talk with mom Sharon Osbourne on Wednesday to talk about her incredible 85 lb weight loss journey shortly after celebrating her 36th birthday. The hosts asked about the ways her physical transformation changed her life — and in particular, her love life. Carrie Ann Inaba hinted at a recent incident where the birthday girl had rejected 7 different guys in one day! WHUT??

In response, Kelly laughed and confirmed:

“Let’s just say I’m having fun.”

But the reality star had a good reason for turning down that many suitors — they already had their chance, and they blew it. She explained:

“Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had been interested in before but had made comments about, ‘She’s great, but she’s too fat,’ or ‘She’s great but…’ So it was all those people who came back ’round again and I was like, ‘No, no.'”

Amazing! We changed our minds, rejection is the best revenge!

Instead, the Fashion Police alum has been spending time with someone who definitely wouldn’t have been on the romantic radar in years past — namely, 21-year-old TikTok star Griffin Johnson. The unusual pair sparked dating rumors after being seen out together on multiple occasions.

BTW, Johnson’s manager Michael Gruen apparently released a statement via The Hollywood Fix that Kelly is just a “mentor” to the young influencer, who wants to follow in her footsteps and become a TV host. (Sure, Jan.)

Back on The Talk, Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter spoke further about her weight loss journey and the decision to have gastric sleeve surgery. She shared:

“The mental transformation had to come first. I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve. I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it’s not a quick fix, it is not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to workout, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It’s just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be.”

Asked why she decided to open up about the procedure, she said:

“Nobody’s perfect. You were not born perfect, you will not die perfect. The cosmetic side of things, you can change, so own it. Show people what you can become. Embrace the beauty within as well as the beauty without.”

She added:

“I don’t wanna be a liar. I’m never going to be one of those people that wakes up with a brand new face and is like, ‘Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.’ Everyone knows you’re a liar!”

Clearly Kelly looks great, feels great, and she’s got men falling at her feet — it’s what she deserves, if you ask us! Happy birthday, girl!

