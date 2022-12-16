Kelsea Ballerini Gets Candid About Why She Decided To End Her 5-Year Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini is breaking down exactly why she made the difficult decision to divorce her husband of five years, Morgan Evans, earlier this year.

In a candid conversation on the Tell Me About It podcast with Jade Iovine on Tuesday, the country star opened up about spotting the first signs of trouble in her relationship and why she couldn’t stick out the fading romance any longer. As Perezcious readers know, the Subject to Change songstress filed for divorce from her musician hubby in August. It didn’t sound like there was any bad blood between the pair; to her, the split was more the “result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” she shared on Instagram at the time.

While she’s been open about feeling her feels amid the life change, Kelsea hasn’t been too forthcoming about what actually led up to the breakup… until now. During her time on the podcast, the 29-year-old vocalist explained she could see the split coming from a mile away but it wasn’t because something major had happened. Time just did a number on them, she shared:

“For a while, it was kind of like, ‘OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship.’ Because relationships go through seasons, right? And it’s not always going to be butterflies and rainbows.”

While she hung in there trying to make things work, Kelsea finally realized things weren’t ever going to change for the better. She continued:

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That’s what happens.’ And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn’t.”

It’s gotta be SO tough to come to terms with that, though! Oof.

Ultimately, the two-time Grammy nominee decided she needed to pull the plug to protect her happiness and mental health — and she’s not sorry about it:

“At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay. [Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that’s on you.”

Honestly, nobody should be judging! Only she and Morgan knew what was best for them!

As mentioned, the pair filed for divorce in August. In October, they finalized their settlement agreement. As per the deal via Page Six, they each moved out of their Nashville home with plans to sell the property and split the profits. They also reportedly had a prenuptial agreement. So, it’ll be a fairly clean slate for both of them moving forward. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

