Kendall Jenner Feels Her Life Growing Up Was Like Hannah Montana!

Kendall Jenner may have grown up as a reality TV star, but she actually relates more to a Disney Channel star!

On Thursday, the supermodel sat down for a conversation with Emma Chamberlain on the YouTuber’s Anything Goes podcast and opened up about growing up in the spotlight… Which in a way, she feels was similar to Miley Cyrus’ Disney Channel character Hannah Montana! The 28-year-old explained:

“It’s a little Hannah Montana-y in a way. I didn’t have a disguise, or I didn’t have a physical shift.”

Related: Zac Efron Rushed To The Hospital After Swimming Pool Incident In Ibiza!

For those who don’t know, Miley starred in the hit Disney show as Miley Stewart, a teen who lived a normal life by day but transformed into her secret pop star alter ego Hannah Montana by night. While Kendall hasn’t ever been a pop star, her famous fam DID draw in mass attention with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which the 818 founder was just 10 years old at the beginning of! But while her fame may have been growing, she noted her and sister Kylie Jenner’s day-to-day remained relatively grounded:

“We went to school. We went to school as long as we could. I started home school, 11th and 12th grade. So even though we had a TV show at home, we were going to regular school all day and had our friends that we had from before the show started. It wasn’t always easy, but it did feel kind of normal.”

We can definitely see the Hannah Montana vibes!

The Kardashians star noted she had to do “very adult things at a really young age” but is overall grateful for how she turned out:

“Overall I am really grateful because I think it could have been a lot worse. I think that Kylie and I, the one thing we had was a lot of stability, a lot of love and a really great support system and really great friends. So it felt like we could remove ourselves a lot of the time and be normal.”

That’s so important for youngsters!

Touching on the example her older sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé set, she added:

“There’s also an aspect of us being really grateful that we had older siblings that we got to see do things before us and lead us in a way.”

Listen to the full podcast episode (below):

Do YOU see similarities between Kendall Jenner’s early life and Hannah Montana?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu, Peacock, & Disney Plus]