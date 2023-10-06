Did Kim Kardashian Shade Kendall Jenner On AHS?!

Kendall Jenner’s viral cucumber-cutting incident continues to haunt her!

As Perezcious readers know, the 27-year-old model became a meme online last year over one particular moment during a season two episode of The Kardashians. Of course, we’re talking about when Kenny seemed to have no idea how to properly cut a cucumber.

She was brutally mocked as social media users could not believe she couldn’t do a basic task like chopping a vegetable. And more than a year later, the moment still won’t go away! Because this week’s episode of American Horror Story: Delicate seemed to troll Kendall over the viral kitchen mishap – through her own sister Kim Kardashian no less!

During the show, the 42-year-old’s character Siobhan makes some lunch for her friend and client Anna, portrayed by Emma Roberts, while she is recovering from a miscarriage. But where does the Kendall reference come in? Well, Kimmy Kakes could be seen expertly cutting up some cucumbers! See (below):

last week we got the marilyn’s dress reference and this week we got the kendall’s cucumber reference. i know kim is behind all of these lmao #ahsdelicate pic.twitter.com/sGIEvcFnJb — gaetan (@horanghyu) October 5, 2023

OMG!

Naturally, fans immediately thought Kim was throwing some slight shade at her younger sister when they watched the scene. See a sampling of the reactions (below):

“Kim: ‘You need some real food.’ Cut to next scene of Kim, effortlessly slicing up a cucumber Loool #AHSDelicate is a comedy.” “Kim cutting a cucumber like nobody’s business #AHSDelicate.” “I’m loling at the pettiness of having Kim Kardashian cut a cucumber on AHS.”

Hopefully, Kendall took some notes from Kim! Lolz!

But if you were hoping she’ll address this moment, the runway star sadly shared on the season four premiere of the Hulu show that she was done talking about the “f**king cucumber thing.” So it’s up in the air whether she will address Kim’s dig! Reactions? Let us know!

[Image via American Horror Story/The Kardashians/Hulu]