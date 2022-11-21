Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Are Done, Part Two -- Details On What Led To Their Split This Time Around!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have broken up… again.

The 27-year-old supermodel and the 26-year-old pro basketball player are no longer together, according to sources close to the now-former couple. This news first broke on Monday morning. However, People reports the rift actually came about “quietly” at some point back in October. Wow!

Of course, we’ve heard all of this before. The attractive pair split over the summer only to quickly reconcile and move forward with romance. Now, they’ve chosen to break up once more.

According to the mag, the reality TV star and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard chose to not make a big deal out of their parting of ways And it sounds like there wasn’t a ton of drama behind it, either. Per the outlet, several sources indicate the ex-couple’s split came about due to their demanding work schedules.

Of course, Kenny is busy with her 818 Tequila venture, modeling, and other business gigs. And Devin is in the middle of an important NBA season in Phoenix. The Suns are currently in second place in the Western Conference with high hopes ahead for a deep playoff run.

All that came together to do in the duo, though. The outlet claims the pair’s breakup was “mutual,” and it “came down to timing” regarding their intense professional goals. One source spoke about the logistical issues behind the split:

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”

Aww, man. Sad! A second source added more about the respectful interaction between the two exes even after parting:

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Well, that’s nice. Still, it sucks to see them lose out on love at this point! Ugh!

Interestingly, the mag also reports Kendall and Devin “do plan to stay in touch.” Hmm… That tiny little detail is definitely catching our attention!! Like we mentioned up top, these two split once before over the summer. It seemed like they were done for good, and then they abruptly got back together and carried on with their connection. Things even sounded like they were getting pretty serious the second time around!

So maybe a reconciliation in the cards once again some day in the future? Whether or not they decide to link back up, we send our best wishes to both parties. Breakups are never easy or fun. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

