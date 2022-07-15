Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hit Back On Breakup Rumors Again With Sexy Trip To Hawaii!

So much for all those breakup rumors surrounding Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker!

Of course, we’ve been reporting all the recent ways in which it would appear that the supermodel and the NBA star are not broken up. And now, we can add one more to the list: a fun trip together to the beautiful state of Hawaii! On Thursday, Kenny posted a carousel of photos and videos to her Instagram account showing some of the gorgeous sights on the tropical island paradise. It looks like she’s having the time of her life there, with swimming outings, sexy bikini selfies, hiking treks, and off-roading adventures. But, wait, who is that swimming in the background of one of her videos??? Is that… the Phoenix Suns star?!

Why yes, eagle-eyed fans determined! Yes, it is! (And you can see screenshots of the supposed sighting in the inset, above!)

Gee, isn’t that curious that they’d be in the same spot in Hawaii at the same time, considering these two were supposedly split up and all?? Ha! Swipe through the 26-year-old model’s shots and see for yourself on the sixth slide here (below):

That’s pretty interesting, isn’t it?!

Fans eagerly pointed out the apparent presence of Booker laying low in the water, with tons of comments calling him out. One IG user even jokingly called the model “Kendall Booker.” Ha! That name has kind of a nice ring to it, tho… BTW, Devin has gone radio-silent on the ‘Gram — no current IG Stories, and no posts for a few days. Still, Kendall’s content is more proof that the reality TV veteran and the hunky pro athlete are all the way back on at this point. And we’re here for it! If they are happy together, hey, good for them!

What say U, Perezcious readers??

