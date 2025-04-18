Kendra Wilkinson Says She Took Weight Loss Drug -- For ONE SHOT And Then Quit!

Kendra Wilkinson is done with weight loss drugs… after only one try!

On Wednesday, The Girls Next Door alum took to Instagram to share with her followers that she began to take weight loss medication to help her lose weight. What! This woman?!

Kendra looks fantastic. She is definitely not at a weight where she would need drugs. Back in January, the former Playboy model even expressed how she was “happy, healthy and at peace in life” and with her body after receiving an influx of hate comments about her weight. So, what breaks our hearts with the latest post is the thought that all the negative remarks got to her, and she believed she needed to get on the drugs…

Related: Meghan Trainor Reveals She & Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Weight Loss Drugs Together!

However, Kendra immediately had a change of heart… and threw them away! Whoa! She wrote:

“I started the weight loss shots. Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away!!”

Why would Kendra get rid of the medication? She has two reasons. One, the 39-year-old is “actually ok with a little weight gain” and “happier in life now a days.” That’s great! Bodies change as you grow older! There’s nothing wrong with that! It’s an important reminder for everyone, especially to those who can’t stop body-shaming…

With that in mind, the reality star pointed out, the possible negative side effects just weren’t worth the benefits in the long run. She wrote:

“Heard too many horror stories around me. People end up in ER. Surgeries. No thanks.”

Several diabetes-turned-general use weight loss drugs are FDA-approved — though, like any medications, they can have side effects. In this case, the Cleveland Clinic states people can experience gastrointestinal issues like indigestion, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea — and even more serious issues like low blood pressure, pancreatitis, or kidney problems. Guess Kendra didn’t want to risk any of that! Fair enough!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram]