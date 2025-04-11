Meghan Trainor Reveals She & Husband Daryl Sabara Are Taking Weight Loss Drugs Together!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara really do everything together!

And no, this time we aren’t talking about how the singer revealed they even poop together! Meghan dished on her Workin’ On It podcast that she and the Spy Kids star have joined together in their weight loss efforts — and that means all aspects. So now they’re both on Mounjaro.

The All About That Bass singer previously credited her body transformation to the weight loss/weight management drug, and now Daryl is doing the same. On Thursday’s episode, she said:

“We did 75 Hard after [our son] Riley was born and, man, did we crush. Then, we heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic.”

She revealed she chose Mounjaro over Ozempic because it “had less side effects”:

“I was like, ‘I don’t want any of that,’ and ‘I know how to do it on my own. I could do that, but when I asked my doctor, I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I did the research, and I felt safe.”

To which her hubby chimed in:

“So, I did it, too.”

The pop star said she and her actor spouse already “do everything together” so this was a no-brainer. Daryl said:

“I also gained some [sympathy] pregnancy weight. We’ve been on this journey for a while and we learned how there are right ways to do it.”

The pair expressed that they are pairing the “lowest dose” of Mounjaro with healthy eating habits and regular exercise to stay in shape. Meg even says she has “no shame” in taking the meds — because they aren’t taking a short cut, they’re doing things right all around:

“We were like, ‘We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years’. We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry.”

Why do they need medication at all? Meghan blames some of her weight problems over the years on a lack of “portion control”. The Made You Look singer said she and Daryl would eat mostly healthy food — but they’d eat “Cheesecake Factory“-sized portions of it:

“I’ve learned so much about portions. I’m like, ‘Remember how big your stomach is.’ I don’t want to bug him and I always do. He’s like, ‘Are you fat-shaming me?’ I’m like, ‘No, babe, I’m looking out for you.’ Our eyes are hungrier than our stomachs. I blame where we live [because] the portion sizes are ridiculous.”

Oh, do they live somewhere in the USA? LOLz! One hack for better portions? Literally replacing all their dishes with a smaller version:

“I learned all these little tricks that changed my life. I literally bought smaller plates ’cause I’m like, ‘No, you can’t put too much rice on there.’ … I’m obsessed now with the science of when I work out and build muscle, you have to eat protein or else it’s not going to do anything.”

At the end of the day, Meghan and Daryl are really proud of what they’ve accomplished! This health journey has become “how [they] connect”. Just look at these two!

Hawt!

Meghan added:

“I’m really proud of myself for learning. It was really hard to do and I’m going to keep getting better and keep getting stronger, achieve things I never thought I could achieve and no one can stop me — not even mean comments.”

Sweet! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]