Kevin Costner Thinks Ex Is Secretly Dating HIS FRIEND?!

Kevin Costner continues to throw out some jaw-dropping accusations about his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner!

As you know, the former couple have been fighting over child support ever since their bitter divorce made headlines months ago. A judge previously ordered Kevin to hand over a whopping $129,000 a month. However, Christine feels that isn’t enough for their children and wants $175,057 instead. Crazy, right?! The 68-year-old actor isn’t backing down and forking over the money, though.

And while battling in court over the matter on Thursday, Kevin argued that she has been deceptive over how much cash she has in her wallet in order to get him to shell out more in monthly child support. Per documents obtained by RadarOnline, he claimed Christine took $105,000 from him to pay her attorneys during her “relentless jihad” against him.

He also alleged Christine received $20,000 from her new boyfriend. Who is this man in her life now? Although the docs don’t name the person, sources familiar with the case said the Yellowstone star thinks she has been secretly dating one of his best friends, Josh Connor. Yeesh!

But Christine fired back at the accusation during the divorce hearing, saying she gave $10,000 to her mom and later returned the other $10,000 to Connor. As for their relationship status? She says they are not an item.

Interestingly enough, Josh was seen vacationing with Christine in Hawaii in July. That seems like a romantic getaway to us. Yet, insiders insisted to the outlet there has been “absolutely no romantic relationship” between her and Josh:

“They have been good friends for years.”

Well, try convincing Kevin that because he seems to think something is happening between them! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

