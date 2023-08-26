Kevin Costner’s Ex Insists $129K A Month In Child Support ISN’T ENOUGH?!

Kevin Costner’s ex-wife still isn’t happy with how much he’s shelling out in child support!

After a judge ordered the 68-year-old actor to pay $129,755 per month in July, Christine Baumgartner already asked to have the amount increased! According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, she requested that the court reconsider the child support agreement as she wants to make sure their children – Cayden, Hayes, and Grace – “enjoy the same” lavish lifestyle as both parents. But more than that, she claimed to have new information about how much money Kevin had earned.

Christine noted in the docs that their children live in a $65 million to $95 million beach home with the Yellowstone star, and they fly private on luxury vacations with him. With that in mind, she feels he needs to cough up more money, “so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her,” adding:

“This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle.”

So how much is she now asking for? Instead of $129k per month, the former handbag designer demanded a whopping $175,057 each month! What?! No doubt Kevin’s jaw dropped on the floor when hearing about how much Christine wants in child support. But according to her, she says this is a good deal for him since the higher amount still “will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.” Absolutely wild.

Christine further alleged that his average income over the past two years was $19,248,467 each year or over $1.6 million each month. Additionally, she claimed he made $11 million for season 4 of Yellowstone and $10 million for season 5. And on top of that paycheck, he is expected to make $12 million for his upcoming film Horizon and another $12 million for the sequel – which already was greenlit. So based on these figures and their shared custody of their kids, she insists that California guidelines require Kevin to pay the over $175,000 she has demanded.

Wow…

Additionally, Christine pointed out in the docs that she’s living in a vacation rental at this time but she’s moving into a month-to-month rental in Montecito for $40,000 per month in September. While that sounds like a lavish place, she complained in the filing:

“Unlike Kevin’s Beach Club Compound, the September rental is on the mountain side of the freeway. It does not have beach front access, nor is it walking distance to the beach, and has no scenic view.”

At this time, Kevin hasn’t responded to this new filing. But we can expect he’ll be firing back at Christine very soon. This divorce drama seems to be never-ending at this point, huh?! Reactions to her latest child support demands? Let us know in the comments below.

