Kevin Federline Reveals The Brutal Way He Found Out Britney Spears Filed For Divorce! 

As we previously reported, the former dancer wrote in his upcoming book, You Thought You Knew, that they broke up in 2006 after he walked in on the pop star “snorting a fat line of coke” at the release party for his album Playing With Fire — when she was still breastfeeding their two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James. As the National Library of Medicine states, you should wait to breastfeed at least 24 hours after cocaine use to ensure the drug is out of your system. So, because of the dangers, K-Fed begged her not to go home and nurse the kids that night.

The singer allegedly threw a cocktail in his face and stormed out in response, and that marked the end of their marriage. However, Britney beat him to the punch when it came to filing for divorce! And he found out about it in a brutal way! On Friday, People reported Kevin wrote in the book that he was promoting his album and traveled to Canada to appear on MuchMusic in November 2006. All while his marriage was imploding back at home.

Kevin claimed that after the fight at the release party, his attorney drafted and sent a letter to Britney demanding she immediately stop breastfeeding while under the influence. He said the letter wasn’t a divorce filing, but he felt it was “a line in the sand,” and he subsequently ignored Britney’s calls and voicemails trying to make amends.

However, he didn’t expect the performer to give up and pull her next move so soon! Kevin alleged that just moments before going live on MuchMusic, a producer told him Britney had filed for divorce. Damn! He found out from a producer, not from his ex-wife! He said he felt “blindsided” and “ambushed,” adding:

“My brain just… froze. I must’ve looked like a deer in headlights, staring at the guy like he’d just spoken in tongues. My first thought was, ‘What the f**k are you talking about?’ Nobody had told me… That’s how I found out.”

Kevin wrote he tried to “keep it together” during the show, but was “unraveling” inside because he thought they were “still figuring things out.” And after the taping, his lawyer confirmed the news. However, the press already found out by that point:

“It was a public unraveling of my life, right in the middle of my album release. Later, Britney claimed that she was legally advised to file for divorce before I got the chance. Her PR team thought that after the [Justin] Timberlake breakup, it would look bad if she was on the receiving end again.”

In her own memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney confirmed she was told by her lawyers that the divorce was inevitable. If she did not file, he would. The Circus crooner wrote:

“What I gathered from this was that Kevin wanted to file for divorce but he felt guilty doing it. He knew that it would make him look better publicly if I was the one who filed.”

Britney said she “didn’t want to be embarrassed” or “humiliated,” so she filed first. And she gave K-Fed no heads up, apparently!

