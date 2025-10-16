Jamie Lynn Spears SLAMMED Sister Britney In Brutal Messages To Kevin Federline! And Now He's Sharing Them...

Jamie Lynn Spears had some harsh criticisms about Britney Spears‘ parenting — or lack thereof — when it came to her two sons! That’s what Kevin Federline claims in his upcoming memoir — and he brought receipts!

The 47-year-old former dancer revealed in You Thought You Knew, which drops on Tuesday, that his current wife, Victoria Prince, remains in touch with his ex-wife’s family, including the Zoey 101 alum. He even shared two messages Jamie Lynn sent to her following the termination of Britney’s conservatorship in 2021, in which she basically went off about her sister.

According to Kevin, the 34-year-old actress reached out to Victoria about Britney “lashing out” at Sean and Jayden on social media. He doesn’t specify exactly when Jamie Lynn sent the message. However, the singer was estranged from her boys for a few years. She opened up about their rocky relationship a few times online, including after K-Fed gave an interview about why Sean and Jayden refused to see their mom or attend her wedding to Sam Asghari back in 2023. Was it then? Hmm.

Related: Kevin Recalls ‘Bizarre’ Behavior Leading Up To Britney Shaving Her Head!

Whatever Brit said apparently upset Jamie Lynn, so much so that she felt the need to contact Victoria. She wrote:

“Honestly, this makes me want to cry because I feel for those boys so much. I’m her little sister by 10 years, and I can’t imagine what her actual children must feel like at times, but I am familiar with the feeling of being a dingy trying to survive in a wave caused by another’s ship, feeling like you have to rescue yourself. I always wanted her to get better, especially for the boys.”

Jamie Lynn then admitted she “started to resent” her sister for “how she treated” Sean and Jayden and because she’s “incapable” of taking “accountability.” Yikes. We aren’t too surprised she feels that way, though. The siblings don’t have the best relationship. Per Kevin, the Sweet Magnolias star continued:

“I’m still trying to come to terms with how she could be so unaware of anything outside of herself. I spent my whole life based around what was best for Britney, and I never wanted to step on any toes as the little sister, so I quietly built my own life and career. I tried to be supportive, but in a way that was healthy for my own well-being.”

Kevin also shared a message Jamie Lynn sent to Victoria later. This time, it came after she purchased Jayden a piano for Christmas and received a thank-you note from him. Not only did she praise him for the kind gesture, but she also gushed over how Victoria and Kevin raised him. She said:

“Jayden sent me the sweetest message about getting his piano, and it made my heart so happy to hear him so happy. I know I’ve said it so many times, but it’s worth repeating — I’m so thankful the boys have had y’all to raise them to be well-mannered, appreciative and kind boys. Any parent who’s actually raised their children knows that raising kids is the toughest job on Earth, and you both are raising those boys and their siblings while also having to constantly protect and shield them from so much chaos that no one would ever understand unless they lived through it.”

Then Jamie Lynn dragged Britney into it…

She commented that there was not “enough money or material things in the world” for Sean and Jayden to be able to repay Kevin and Victoria for caring for them while their mom “couldn’t be bothered.” Jeez! Jamie Lynn added:

“And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children and still being beyond gracious to allow her so many chances to take part in their lives, even when y’all had more than enough reasons to validate cutting that off. So I wanted y’all to know how much you are appreciated and supported by those of us who love those boys.”

Oof. Kevin is really revealing it all, right down to the brutal things Brit’s own sister said.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram]