Britney Spears Fires Back At Kevin Federline After He Makes Shocking Claims In New Memoir!

Britney Spears is slamming ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s bombshell memoir!

The former professional dancer’s new book, You Thought You Knew, does not hit the shelves until October 21, but excerpts are already spilling out — and there’s some shocking tea about his pop star ex! Per The New York Times, K-Fed is sounding the alarm in his memoir about Britney concerning behavior over the years, which includes claims that their sons, Sean and Jayden, are scared of her.

Why is that? They allegedly told Kevin they saw “her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep … with a knife in her hand!” OMG! According to the dad, it was not a one-time thing! It happened multiple times! And her behavior has not improved, not even years after the termination of her conservatorship! Kevin now can no longer pretend everything is OK and fears “something bad” will happen to Britney “if things don’t change” soon.

The DJ’s allegations are all really unsettling if true. However, a representative for the 43-year-old singer hit back at the claims in a statement to People on Tuesday. They said this is just Kevin’s way of trying to profit off her again since his child support payments ended in November 2024:

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.”

The momma then insisted she only “cares” about their two children – before plugging her own memoir:

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].”

Brit’s rep is clear — if you want the facts, read her book! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to read Kevin’s side of the story? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via DJDM/Sheri Determan/WENN]