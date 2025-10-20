Kevin Federline Says Seeing Britney Spears Wearing THIS 'Haunted' Him -- And Led To Custody Fight

Kevin Federline is coming in swinging with more claims — this time about the grueling night he knew he wanted to fight for full custody of his and Britney Spears’ kids.

In his controversial new memoir You Thought You Knew, the former dancer reflected on an incident over 17 years ago which has “haunted” him ever since. You might recall that infamous January 2008 day when Britney locked herself in a bathroom with her youngest son Jayden James, now 19. At the time, he was just over a year old and Britney and Kevin were already divorced.

According to People, Kevin reflects in his book about sending his security guard Lonnie to pick up Jayden James and their older son Sean Preston, now 20, per his and Brit’s custody agreement. The Toxic singer handed over Sean Preston, but in Kevin’s words, things went “sideways” when she retreated with Jayden James.

In the book he recalls hours going by as ambulances, police, and press all flooded the area until officials were eventually able to get the pop star out of the bathroom. Kevin says Britney was “incoherent” at the time as she was forced into a restraint that left a haunting image seared into his mind:

“When they finally got her out of that bathroom, it was dark outside. They brought her out on a gurney, strapped down, wearing a damn straitjacket. The image of her being wheeled out like that, completely out of it, haunted me.”

Seeing the mother of your children in a straitjacket. Yeah. Pretty traumatizing.

The 47-year-old goes on to reflect on his lawyer filing for emergency sole custody of the boys and having to battle it out with Britney in court — a situation he calls a “uniquely gut-wrenching experience” because he had to fight “against someone you once loved so deeply, someone you thought you’d spend the rest of your life with — it’s crushing.”

He claims it wasn’t his intention to drag his ex through the wringer, but ultimately felt he had to while “fighting for my children.”

You may recall Britney writing about the infamous night in her own 2023 memoir The Woman in Me. At the time, she claimed she was “terrified” to let her sons go because she felt she may never see them again:

“I ran into the bathroom with Jayden and locked the door — I just couldn’t let him go. I didn’t want anyone taking my baby.”

Of her and Kevin’s custody battle, she claimed he “took my world away from me. He knocked the breath out of me. And my family did not hold me.” Two very different sides…

