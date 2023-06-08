Khloé Kardashian Admits She Still Doesn't 'Have A Complete Bond' With Son Tatum After Surrogacy Birth

Give Khloé Kardashian some credit on this one — she’s admitting to something very difficult.

The mom of two has been trying to bond with infant son Tatum Thompson after his birth via surrogate last summer. But as she outlined in Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians, that bond-building has been tough so far!

The 38-year-old star was speaking to mom Kris Jenner during Thursday’s ep when the topic of Tatum — and Khloé’s 5-year-old daughter True Thompson — came up. In a candid moment, the Revenge Body alum admitted she didn’t feel the same bond with Tatum as she had after True’s birth in 2018. Referencing Tatum’s surrogacy, Khloé said:

“Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience. The connection took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond. … Why isn’t it the same?”

She admitted to feeling guilty about her inability to connect with the infant, saying:

“I don’t treat him differently, I just question myself sometimes.”

Damn.

To Kris’ credit, she tried to talk up her daughter. The KarJenner family matriarch called Khloé the “mother of the year” and sung her praises as the “most attentive person to all of us.” Which is true! But still, Khloé was down in the dumps over it…

In a confessional, the Good American founder admitted:

“I wish I wasn’t so critical of myself. I’m very kind to everyone else, I’m just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of the most magical experiences ever.”

Ugh!

This isn’t the first time this season Khloé has copped to surrogacy struggles. During the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians a few weeks ago, Khloé admitted to sis Kim Kardashian and pal Scott Disick that surrogacy had not been nearly as easy for her as it was for Kim:

“[This is] hard for me. … It’s a mind f**k. It’s really the weirdest thing. … Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy.”

Obviously, there’s no question about how good of a mom Khloé is. We just wish she could forgive herself for feeling a different connection with Tatum! You can’t expect every child to the same or every bond to be perfect. You hold yourself to that kind of standard, and you’re going to fail before you begin!

Sending love and light!

