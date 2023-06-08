Khloé Kardashian Insists There Are 'Still Boundaries' Between Her & Tristan Thompson Despite His Reconciliation Hopes!

Khloé Kardashian is making sure her coparenting game with ex Tristan Thompson is strong and healthy for the sake of True and Tatum.

But beyond that, there is nothing going on between these two exes. Like, nothing. Don’t get it twisted, y’all!

Related: Khloé Admits She’s ‘Less Connected’ To Son Tatum After Surrogate Birth

Khloé explained all that in great detail during Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians. The 38-year-old reality TV star was chatting with Kris Jenner during the ep when the momager asked what all fans always want to know: what’s the deal with the Revenge Body alum and the NBA star?

As Perezcious readers know all too well, the duo split up for the last time way back in 2021 following the reveal of shocking news that Tristan had cheated on Khlo-money and fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. So there’s no way the reality TV mainstay could ever get back with the hooper, right???

Khloé explained that dynamic to Kris on Thursday’s ep. At first, the mom of two did acknowledge how she has a “great friendship relationship” with the basketball star, but that’s as far as it goes:

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids I’ll put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so why would I still be holding onto something for? I don’t need to punish him because I’m not getting back with him.”

Khloé continued on from there, explaining how Tristan is a doting dad to Tatum and True:

“When I’m not here and not around, he’s here. I’d rather him be here than a nanny.”

But there are limits to this situation!!! As Khloé put it to Kris, she still has “boundaries” in place with her ex. One of those boundaries is a steadfast relationship rule: no hanging out alone.

Related: Khloé Proudly Rocks ‘Get Your Ass Up & Work Shirt’ Following Kim’s Controversy!

Khloé explained:

“I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things. No one’s here just chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

The Hulu ep then cut to a confessional clip in which the Good American founder explained why she needs to enforce such clear and specific boundaries with her former partner:

“These boundaries are so important to put in place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal. So, I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression of, ‘oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’ I get why he would think that. So it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise.”

Yeah, no kidding. We have reported a lot (uh, like, a lot a LOT) on Tristan’s supposed longstanding hopes for reconciliation. But to hear Khloé tell it, that’s not in the cards!! The star concluded her chat with Kris by offering this follow-up:

“We’re not just hanging out by ourselves or watching TV. I keep it very short and sweet and I make sure he knows it’s all about the kids. Because it’s so easy to fall back into, ‘hey, let’s watch a game,’ or this or that. I can’t let those old habits just easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

Seems simple enough to us! And totally reasonable, right? There’s no sense in not having him around for the kids, and there’s no sense in having him around if the kids aren’t there.

Related: Khloé Goes IN On Fans Who Keep Confusing Her With Kourtney!

Keep things separate, coparent in a healthy way, and move on with life! Gotta hand it to Khloé on this one. What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers? Will these boundaries stick for good? Sound OFF with your reaction down in the comments (below)…

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube/Hulu/YouTube]