Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Less Connected' To Son Tatum After Surrogate Birth

Khloé Kardashian has been struggling with some parenting problems the second time around.

The 38-year-old piped up on Thursday’s third season premiere of The Kardashians. In an honest chat with sis Kim Kardashian and longtime family friend Scott Disick, the Revenge Body alum got real about powering through parenting challenges with infant son Tatum Thompson.

For one, Khloé admitted to the duo that parenting Tatum has been “really hard” after his surrogate birth. When Scott asked whether she felt “less connected” to her son than daughter True Thompson, she admitted that was the case.

And it makes sense. After all, Khloé welcomed True back in 2018 following her own pregnancy. With Tatum coming via surrogate, that same bond wasn’t created in the womb. In a confessional, the Good American founder explained:

“Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

Then, in another frank confessional admission, Khloé continued:

“I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. I think when I went to the hospital, I think that was the first time that it really registered. I think it has nothing to do with the baby.”

Wow!

Of course, all through the run-up to Tatum’s birth, Khloé was dealing with ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s notorious cheating ways. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Tristan previously fathered a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols.

That baby was born in December of 2021, well before Tatum came into the world. So it’s no wonder that Khloé’s mind was elsewhere when her son was born. Reflecting on the “transactional” experience of his birth at the hospital, Khloé added:

“I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re just sort of separated. I felt it’s such a transactional experience… I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it’s bad or good. It’s just different.”

She’s definitely keeping it real. That’s for sure. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]