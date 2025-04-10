Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Kind Of Man Could Break Her Celibacy Streak!

Khloé Kardashian is proud to be a “born again” virgin, and she doesn’t see that changing any time soon!

The reality star recently revealed she’s abstained from sex for “years”! But is it a personal choice? Or are guys just nowhere near her (reasonably) high standards??

KoKo revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday that it would take a LOT of commitment from the right hunk to get her to consider getting freaky with someone again! It’s not even hard for her to stay away from NSFW activities at this point, she pointed out:

“Well, I think once you go a certain time frame, it doesn’t matter anymore. You’re like, ‘OK, now you have to be really worth it to break that.’ But also, I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them. Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now.”

The Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host shares kids True, 6, and Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, who notoriously cheated on her so many times! No wonder she’s not looking for another man!

Elaborating on how her kids play into this, the reality star continued:

“I still have young kids — not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children.”

And now that she’s gone through “a lot of therapy” and “self reflection” following her past romances, including with complicated ex Lamar Odom, it really would take the right person to make her open her heart again:

“Like, ‘Why do I keep picking these people?’ And now I feel like I’m really strong, and I pray I can identify certain red flags or certain things that I don’t want to receive anymore. And I think you’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies. I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person.”

Fair!

She’s been screwed over enough, we can understand why she’s taking her time and setting her standards high! It sounds like when she does finally break this celibacy streak, it’s gonna be with someone who is really worth it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]