Khloé Kardashian Drags Kim For Wearing A Floor-Length Gown To Son Tatum's Second Birthday Party!

Khloé Kardashian Drags Kim For Wearing A Floor-Length Gown To Tatum's Second Birthday Party!

Kim Kardashian likes to look glamorous wherever she goes… even if it’s to a 2-year-old’s birthday party!

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian threw an extravagant dinosaur-themed birthday for her little man Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. But for a brief moment, her big sis stole the spotlight! In a hilarious Instagram Stories video, Khloé pokes fun at the SKIMS founder for showing up to the toddler’s birthday bash in a floor-length gold gown! We’re so serious! The Good American founder points the camera at her sis and says:

“Wowie! The Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!”

LOLz!

Kim, who can be standing with her 6-year-old daughter Chicago, laughs as she tells Khloé that she tried to ask whether she should wear something “fancy” or just some plain ol’ simple “workout clothes.” But Khlo-money loves it and hits back:

“No, you are the party — I love this!”

Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Ha!

For the 40-year-old’s part, she wore a white eyelet dress and matching sneakers, which you can see (below):

Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Momager Kris Jenner matched in a similar dress of her own:

Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

And for the party, Khloé made sure to have ALL the staples — cake, slime, a piñata, and more. See snaps from the birthday festivities (below):

Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram
Tatum Thompson's dinosaur-themed second birthday party!
(c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

SO adorable!

Khloé also shared a lengthy post on her IG feed celebrating her “precious son,” which you can see (below):

It’s so freakin’ cute! We love it!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Vogue Italia/YouTube]

Jul 29, 2024 08:45am PDT

