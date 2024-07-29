Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez Slams TikToker's Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'Honestly, I Hate This'

Selena Gomez is not here for all the speculation.

Over the weekend, the Only Murders In The Building star popped up on TikTok after a physician’s assistant from a Florida plastic surgeon’s office posted a video addressing ongoing speculation that the singer has undergone cosmetic work.

In the original video, PA Marissa Barrionuevo hit out with side-by-side photos of the actress’ face. One was from a few years ago, while the other was taken at the 2023 Golden Globes. Barrionuevo didn’t speculate on her own about what Selena may or may not have been done, but she did say this:

“I think she’s been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. At the end of the day, let’s just leave her be.”

So, she wants to leave Selena be… by making a whole post about it?! Girl, come on! And intention or not, with the PA’s post, the comparison was out there. It didn’t take long for fan speculation in the comments to run rampant.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old responded to the now-scrapped original video. She only shared a few words, but the Lose You To Love Me singer was honest and gut-wrenchingly candid in her take. Gomez denied having done any major plastic surgery, and wrote instead:

“Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone.”

/ (c) Selena Gomez/TikTok

Ugh.

We’ve heard about the Botox before from Selena herself, so that checks out. And as E! News notes, many followers believe that Selena — who suffers from lupus, hence the “flare up” statement — may have made some sort of typo by writing “stripes.”

Regardless, Selena’s response came as such a shock to the PA that the woman actually shared a follow-up video with an apology in it! As part of that clip, Barrionuevo said:

“I adore you. I really do mean the best, so I apologize if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever. You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties.”

@marissathepa

Replying to @Selena Gomez although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties

♬ original sound – Marissa the PA

And Selena responded to that follow-up video, as well! The former Disney Channel star wrote:

“I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

Selena Gomez Slams TikToker's Plastic Surgery Speculation: 'Honestly, I Hate This'
The creator then responded to Selena’s second comment… / (c) Selena Gomez/TikTok

Ugh!!

Poor girl is going through it, and people are out here commenting wildly and making baseless speculations… even after she tells them that she’s going through it! Sending all the love and light in the world to Selena right now! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN/TikTok]

Jul 29, 2024 07:14am PDT

