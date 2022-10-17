It Looks Like Khloé Kardashian Also HASN'T Formally Named Her Son Yet! Check Out His Adorable Nickname!

Taking after Kylie Jenner!

It appears that Khloé Kardashian has yet to formally pick a name for her infant son, whom she welcomed with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogacy on July 28. While getting in the Halloween spirit on Sunday, the momma revealed her cute nickname for the baby boy! Taking to her Instagram Story, KoKo shared a video of a cool haunted gingerbread house her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sent her family. The house included the names of each of her family members, True Thompson, 4, Khloé, and… “Baby.” Cute!

Ch-ch-check it out!

The reality star has revealed she wants her son to have a name beginning with “T” to match his big sis, so we know she didn’t name him Baby (though we wouldn’t put that past the Kardashians. LOLz!). Guess we’ll have to wait and find out what she picked!

The Halloween gingerbread house wasn’t the only sneak peek she gave fans into her life with two kids, though! She also shared a series of photos and videos from a spooktacular party she threw for True and her cousins! Also spotted at the bash were Reign Disick, 7, Dream Kardashian, 5, and Chicago West, 4. She captioned the pics:

“Memories to last a lifetime for the kiddos.”

Take a look at all the fun (below)!

Looks AH-MAZING!

Thoughts on Baby Kardashian’s nickname?! What do you think his real name will be? Let us know (below)!

