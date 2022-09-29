Kylie Jenner Reveals The REAL Reason She Hasn't Revealed Son's Name Yet!

Kylie Jenner is still keeping her lips sealed when it comes to her 7-month-old son’s name! But she’s willing to speak about the drama!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together in February of this year and announced they named the baby boy Wolf Webster. However, that handle did not last long! In March, Kylie revealed the parents decided to change it. Since then, Kylie and Travis have kept the name a mystery from the public (except for supposedly telling one lucky fan) and have not even updated the birth certificate with a new one.

It’s been a lot of drama (and conspiracies) surround her little one’s name! And during the second episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the television personality finally opened up about the naming debacle. Before anyone asks, no, she did not announce it! (Sweeps week, anyone?)

Kylie did, however, seem to reveal the real reason she was being so tightlipped — she doesn’t want another Crying Wolf situation, as it were! While speaking to Kris Jenner, Kylie said she and Travis “think we know his official name” at long last. However, they’re still waiting to tell everyone “because god forbid we change it again.”

OH! That’s it! She’s scared of getting it wrong again! She must have been mortified about the whole Wolf thing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum went on to recall to her momager that it was big sis Khloé Kardashian who first proposed naming her son Wolf, saying:

“We really didn’t have a name. I just thought it was gonna just come to us when we saw him. And it didn’t.”

It’s definitely a big decision — and you’re expected to know so early! As Kylie recounted, she and Travis rushed to submit a birth certificate within a certain time after their son was born. Feeling the “pressure,” they went with Khloé’s name suggestion since she liked the alliteration with Wolf and Travis’ last name Webster. However, she soon began regretting it. Kylie said on the show:

“So, we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, ‘What did I just do?'”

While Kylie knows this is “a part of his story,” she revealed in a confessional that her baby’s name “hasn’t been changed legally yet” — because “Travis actually still changes his name a few times.” She said:

“He’ll come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And then for the day he’ll call him that. And I’m like, ‘We can’t do this again.'”

Rather than testing out different names all the time, the reality star joked that she is “waiting for him to just name himself” before making changes to the birth certificate. At this point, that just might happen! Lolz! Everyone might be waiting a long time until the reveal of the baby’s name — unless True Thompson did spill the beans on the previous episode, and he’s really going to be called Snowy Webster!

