Khloé Kardashian 'Having A Really Hard Time' With Daughter True Taking This Big Step!

Khloé Kardashian can’t believe how fast her daughter is growing up!

True Thompson started the first grade this week, and that major milestone made the 40-year-old reality star SUPER emotional! After taking True to her first day of school on Monday, Khloé took to Snapchat to get real about how much she is struggling with her 6-year-old being a first grader. She said:

“It’s always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade. I’m not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she’s going into first grade.”

Related: Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoë’s Directorial Debut After Joining Her At Premiere!

Of course, the momma is “so proud” of True. But at the same time, Khloé confessed there is “this strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear” that comes with this next stage in her kid’s life:

“There’s this undeniable feeling that I’m losing parts of who she was with each day that passes. The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in.”

Aww! Don’t worry, Khlo! You are definitely not alone in those feelings! So many parents can relate! Gushing about True, she concluded:

“She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter. Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead.”

That’s seriously so sweet!! And we hope True had the best first day of school!

Reactions to Khloé’s candid confession, Perezcious parents? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube,Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]