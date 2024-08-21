Got A Tip?

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoë's Directorial Debut Blink Twice After Joining Her At Premiere!

Lenny Kravitz raised a good one!

The Fly Away singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise his one and only child Zoë Kravitz for a BIG moment in her career: her directorial debut!

If you haven’t heard, Zoë launched herself to director status with her new suspense/thriller Blink Twice (formerly known by the infamous title P***y Island). The flick, starring her fiancé Channing Tatum, opens this week. You can ch-ch-check out the trailer (below):

Eerie! And her poppa couldn’t be more proud!

After tagging along to the film’s premiere, he hopped on IG to share some celebratory words:

“Surreal. Congratulations Zoẽ on your directorial debut. I couldn’t be more proud of you and your artistic vision. I love you….”

Awww! So sweet!

See more photos from the premiere (below):

Blink Twice premiere!
Zoë & Lenny! So cute! (c) Phil Lewis/WENN
Blink Twice premiere!
Stunning! (c) Phil Lewis/WENN
Blink Twice premiere!
Zoë. Channing Tatum, and Naomi Ackie (c) Phil Lewis/WENN

Are YOU going to see Blink Twice?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Aug 20, 2024 18:00pm PDT

