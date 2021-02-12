Khloé Kardashian Already Knew About Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancée Hooking Up With Tristan Thompson!

Well, this just goes to show one age-old truth still holds: Hollywood can really feel like a small town sometimes!

Khloé Kardashian must be getting that feeling right now! And she also must be wondering just how many women from Tristan Thompson‘s past are going to keep popping up! Boston or LA, second baby or not, the drama simply never ends…

As you’ll recall from our reporting on Thursday, Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom appeared virtually via Zoom on The Wendy Williams Show to talk about his life after basketball and drug addiction. Host Wendy Williams couldn’t help herself (duh!) and wanted to know all about Odom’s other ex, fitness trainer Sabrina Parr.

Well, besides calling his former fiancée a “decrepit reptilian” (yes, really), Odom lit into her with charges of cheating, which surprised Williams. When the host pressed him further, the former Los Angeles Lakers star then strongly insinuated that Sabrina had previously hooked up with Khloé’s other man — Tristan!

Tristan?! Really?? We were just as shocked as Wendy to hear the accusation! And we were ready to blow it off as just some weird, entirely-too-perfect Kardashian gossip that would obviously soon be outed as Fake News. But guess what?!

IT’S APPARENTLY REAL!

According to TMZ, not only is Sabrina definitely on Tristan’s hook-up list, but Khloé already knew all about it!!! WHAT?!

The outlet claims the star has known for quite a while about Sabrina and Tristan, because their tryst happened “way before” the Thompson ever met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member.

Of course, the way Lamar left it with Wendy, it seemed like Sabrina and Tristan had hooked up behind Khloé’s back or something. That’s not the case, though! Sources with “direct knowledge” of the timeline report the NBA star and the fitness trainer hooked up “nearly a decade ago, during Tristan’s rookie season in the NBA.” He was 20 years old at the time, and playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers — in Sabrina’s hometown.

Fast forward a few years, then, and when Lamar and Sabrina first officially got together, Tristan came forward with the story directly to the Revenge Body host. Sabrina apparently fessed up to Lamar, too, so at least based on TMZ‘s reporting it sounds like every party involved knew all the past histories with the other parties and… yeah. Awkward! VERY awkward! But it doesn’t sound like anybody was cheating or doing anything deceitful in this particular situation right here.

Like we said, Hollywood is a small town. Cleveland, too, apparently. Or maybe Sabrina and Khloé just have literally identical taste in men?! Ha!!

What do U make of this weird situation, Perezcious readers?! Lots of, ummm, leftovers going around in this bizarre game of musical chairs, ya know?!

Sound OFF with your take on these overlapping love connections down in the comments (below)!

