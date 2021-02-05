Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are 'Trying For A Baby' And Plan To Live In Boston Together

It sounds like Khloé Kardashian has quite the plan in place for this NBA season… and it’s going to require her to spend a lot of time away from her home base in Calabasas!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her baby daddy are shippin’ up to Boston for Tristan Thompson‘s ongoing season with the Boston Celtics — and that’s not all they’re getting into in 2021!

According to Us Weekly, the pair is serious about having a second baby to raise as a sibling for daughter True Thompson. And they are so serious about it that the 36-year-old reality TV star has committed to moving all the way across the country to Beantown to be with Tristan while he plays out the year for the city’s beloved basketball team.

Per the media outlet, Khloé is planning on being in the Massachusetts city along with her man when he’s there for practices, days off, and home games. Then, when he goes on the road, she’ll head home (below):

“Khloé will live in Boston when Tristan is practicing and has home games. When he’s traveling, she’ll fly back to L.A..”

Wow! That seems like a lot of travel — and we are still in the middle of a pandemic, so, like, come on with this s**t! — but it’s interesting to see she’s at least making half the commitment to be up in Boston part-time with the 29-year-old pro athlete.

All that travel should soon be well worth it, though, because…

It’s Time To Make A Baby!

The insider didn’t mince words about that, either!

Here’s what’s up:

“Khloé is trying for a baby. [She is] clearly not pregnant right now, but she is absolutely trying for a sibling for True. Tristan wants that too.”

Awww! That tracks perfectly with what we reported on Thursday, of course, where a KUWTK final-season teaser clip showed the couple holding a conversation about a second child. At the time, both of them seemed to be on the same page about trying for another baby, and now, well, it appears that still holds true!

It’ll be an exciting time for the Revenge Body host, for sure! A little stressful too, no doubt, but we send her best wishes for good health and good fortune as they try to grow their family!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are U excited about Khloé and Tristan’s coming attempts at a second kid? Is it the right move for them to make together, or nah? Sound OFF about it with your take down in the comments (below)!

