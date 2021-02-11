Lamar Odom Calls Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr A 'Decrepit Reptilian' & Suggests She Slept With Tristan Thompson?!

Lamar Odom came with FIRE for his Thursday morning appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

And one accusation in particular that he’s making — or, that he’s simply keeping left unsaid — has really got us going crazy!!!

The 41-year-old former NBA star opened up to Williams in a virtual interview via Zoom, and he didn’t mince words when it came time to talk about his ex-fiancée, Sabrina Parr.

Calling her a “decrepit reptilian” during the interview (yes, really), Lamar slammed the fitness trainer for several minutes. He labeled her as a “hurt woman” who spurned him despite his giving her “an opportunity” to reform herself after a past prison stint. Not great!

At one point, Lamar told the eponymous talk show’s host (below):

“She’s a hurt woman. She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy… I feel like that whole relationship, she was a decrepit reptilian type of woman, the way she moved.”

Yikes! So a snake??

To Wendy’s credit, she tried to counsel Lamar to temper his tongue — including his “decrepit reptilian” comment — but Khloé Kardashian‘s former husband pointed out that he said it like he did explicitly because Parr’s accusations against him were so serious in the first place.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star argued:

“I’m trying to be honest. This woman was putting out that I was doing drugs [again]. Anyone who does that to me, if you know my past, that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression, my lifestyle, so I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar’s feelings and all that, put the drug things on him… and she should know that.”

Understandable… somewhat.

What Lam-Lam said next, though, really has us raising our eyebrows!

When Wendy point-blank asked him if he’d cheated on Parr during the relationship, he admitted to doing so — but countered that he got the feeling she was cheating, too. When asked about that, Lamar dropped this little bomb (below):

“There were things that made me look at her out of the corner of my eye. Like when she told me she slept with my ex-wife’s significant other.”

Um… WHAT?! Are we talking French Montana?? Or James Harden?! Or, holy s**t, Tristan Thompson?!?!

When Wendy pressed him on it — and centered on Thompson as the possible named party — Odom simply had this to say:

“Come on, Wendy, you can put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to, but…”

Wow… Seriously, we need more details!!!

Take a look at a brief segment of Lamar’s full appearance from the show’s YouTube channel here:

Wild!!!

BTW, Lamar also spoke up about the divorce rumors flying around between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West right now, if you want to watch his take on that (below):

OK then!

Still, we want to know more about Sabrina and, well, WHOMEVER… ha!!

What do U think about Lamar’s comments here, Perezcious readers?? Do U believe him?! Is it just a ruse to get the attention of his own cheating?! Could Tristan really be involved?!?! Ahhhh!!!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

